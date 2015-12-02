Turkish PM rejects Russian allegation of Ankara buying Islamic State oil

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu rejected Russia’s accusation that Ankara buying oil from Islamic State and called on Moscow to jointly ease the tension following Turkey’s downing of a Russian warplane last week.

“It is not possible to explain Russia’s allegations by reason,” Davutoglu told a meeting of prominent businessmen in Ankara, adding that Moscow’s punishing of Turkish businesses through economic sanctions was not in line with international law.