Turkish PM rejects Russian allegation of Ankara buying Islamic State oil
#World News
December 2, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM rejects Russian allegation of Ankara buying Islamic State oil

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu rejected Russia’s accusation that Ankara buying oil from Islamic State and called on Moscow to jointly ease the tension following Turkey’s downing of a Russian warplane last week.

“It is not possible to explain Russia’s allegations by reason,” Davutoglu told a meeting of prominent businessmen in Ankara, adding that Moscow’s punishing of Turkish businesses through economic sanctions was not in line with international law.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
