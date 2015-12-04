FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German recon planes to arrive in Turkey soon to combat Islamic State: Davutoglu
December 4, 2015 / 2:29 PM / 2 years ago

German recon planes to arrive in Turkey soon to combat Islamic State: Davutoglu

A Tornado aircraft of the Tactical Air Force Wing 51 'Immelmann' is pictured during a presentation at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel near the German-Danish border, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - German reconnaissance planes will soon arrive in Turkey’s Incirlik air base to support the U.S.-led coalition’s fight against Islamic State, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after a trip to Azerbaijan, Davutoglu also said the government was considering structural measures to compensate for the economic impact of Russian sanctions and that it could support affected companies in sectors including tourism and agriculture.

Turkey, which has been seeking to diversify its sources of imported energy to decrease its dependence on Russia, may buy more than the planned 6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) from Azerbaijan, Davutoglu also said.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

