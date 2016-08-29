Turkey Deputy PM says not in war, no plan to stay in Syria: NTV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has not entered a war through its incursion into northern Syria and has no intention of becoming a permanent power there, broadcaster NTV cited Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus as saying on Monday.

"Turkey is not an occupying country. Turkey is not entering a war," NTV cited Kurtulmus as telling reporters in Istanbul.

"Every party involved, including the Damascus government, was aware of the Euphrates Shield operation. Russia informed them, we are sure about that," he added, referring to the name Ankara has given its incursion into northern Syria.