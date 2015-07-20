FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan condemns those behind 'terrorist attack'
#World News
July 20, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan condemns those behind 'terrorist attack'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday condemned those responsible for a “terrorist attack” that killed 28 people and wounded 100 others in the town of Suruc near the Syrian border.

Turkish officials said the attack earlier on Monday outside a cultural center may have been a suicide bombing by Islamic State militants.

Erdogan was speaking at a joint news conference with the head of the Turkish Cypriot administration during an official visit to Nicosia. His comments were broadcast live by TRT television.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan

