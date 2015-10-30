Turkey has killed 2,000 militants at home and abroad: Erdogan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has killed around 2,000 militants in recent operations inside and outside its borders and the operations will continue, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

“Now 2,000 terrorists have been killed inside and outside of the country,” Erdogan said in comments broadcast by television station AHaber.

Turkey has carried out attacks on Islamic State militants in Syria and also on Kurdish militant positions at home and in northern Iraq.