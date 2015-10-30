FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey has killed 2,000 militants at home and abroad: Erdogan
October 30, 2015 / 5:29 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey has killed 2,000 militants at home and abroad: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech during an inauguration ceremony of a water pipeline project linking Turkey to northern Cyprus, in Myrtoy October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has killed around 2,000 militants in recent operations inside and outside its borders and the operations will continue, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

“Now 2,000 terrorists have been killed inside and outside of the country,” Erdogan said in comments broadcast by television station AHaber.

Turkey has carried out attacks on Islamic State militants in Syria and also on Kurdish militant positions at home and in northern Iraq.

Reporting by Melih Aslan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
