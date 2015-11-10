FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says allies approaching idea of safe zone in North Syria
#World News
November 10, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says allies approaching idea of safe zone in North Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s allies in the fight against Islamic State are getting closer to the idea of forming a safe zone in Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding he saw positive developments on a no-fly zone and the carrying out of air operations.

Erdogan also said in comments broadcast live by CNN Turk that Turkey would not tolerate Kurdish militants advancing to the west of the Euphrates, which Ankara fears will lead to the formation of a Kurdish corridor near its southern border.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan

