Turkey's Erdogan says saddened by U.S. arming of Syrian Kurdish militia
February 19, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says saddened by U.S. arming of Syrian Kurdish militia

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was saddened by the West’s refusal to call the Syrian Kurdish PYD a terrorist group and would speak with U.S. President Barack Obama later on Friday by phone about how U.S. weapons had aided them.

“Months ago in my meeting with him (Obama), I told him the U.S. was supplying weapons. Three plane loads arrived, half of them ended up in the hands of Daesh (Islamic State), and half of them in the hands of the PYD,” Erdogan told reporters.

Erdogan and the Turkish government have said the PYD’s armed wing, the YPG, was responsible for a suicide bombing in the capital Ankara on Wednesday which killed 28 people.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Melih Aslan; Editing by Ece Toksabay

