Turkey detain 18 al Qaeda suspects days before G20: media

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 18 people on Tuesday suspected of recruiting fighters for Syria’s al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, media said, days before world leaders were due to meet at a G20 summit in southern Turkey.

The suspects included two women and a number of people who had crossed into Turkey after being wounded fighting the war in neighboring Syria, according to Hurriyet Daily News’ website.

U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to join other leaders at the summit from Nov. 15-16 in Antalya, a city on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast about 800 km (500 miles) from the Syrian border.

The Nusra Front, which is the Syrian affiliate of al Qaeda, is listed as a terrorist group by the United States.

