FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey detain 18 al Qaeda suspects days before G20: media
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey detain 18 al Qaeda suspects days before G20: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 18 people on Tuesday suspected of recruiting fighters for Syria’s al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, media said, days before world leaders were due to meet at a G20 summit in southern Turkey.

The suspects included two women and a number of people who had crossed into Turkey after being wounded fighting the war in neighboring Syria, according to Hurriyet Daily News’ website.

U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to join other leaders at the summit from Nov. 15-16 in Antalya, a city on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast about 800 km (500 miles) from the Syrian border.

The Nusra Front, which is the Syrian affiliate of al Qaeda, is listed as a terrorist group by the United States.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.