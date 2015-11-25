FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says downing of Russian plane has complicated Syria solution
November 25, 2015 / 9:04 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel says downing of Russian plane has complicated Syria solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The shooting down of a Russian warplane by Turkey has complicated the process of finding a political solution in Syria and everything must be done to avoid a further escalation, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“The situation has been aggravated by the shooting down of a Russian plane by Turkey,” Merkel said in a speech in the lower house of parliament, in reference to the situation in Syria.

“We need to do everything to avoid an escalation,” she added. “Of course every country has a right to defend its territory but on the other hand we know how tense the situation is in Syria and in the surrounding area. I spoke yesterday with the Turkish prime minister and asked him to do everything to de-escalate the situation.”

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Noah Barkin

