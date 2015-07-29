Germany warns of possible attacks on public transport in Istanbul

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German foreign ministry warned on Wednesday about possible attacks on Istanbul’s underground rail network and bus stops in the wake of Turkey’s assault on Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

“There could be increased attack activity by the PKK,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website, referring to the Kurdistan Workers Party.

“Beyond that there are indications of possible attacks on the underground rail network and bus stops in Istanbul,” the ministry added.

The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell by 2.25 percent to 14.89 million people in the first six months, data from the Tourism Ministry showed on Wednesday.