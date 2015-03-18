Families of missing UK teens ask to meet Turkey's Erdogan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The families of three British girls who are thought to have traveled through Turkey to Syria to join the militant group Islamic State have pleaded for a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Amira Abase, 15, Shamima Begum, 15, and Kadiza Sultana, 16, flew to Istanbul from London on Feb. 17. They are then thought to have crossed Turkey’s 900 km (560 mile) long border with Syria to join the militants.

The families and British authorities have made repeated appeals for the girls to come home. On Wednesday a source at Erdogan’s office said he was aware of a request for a meeting, but added that nothing had yet been arranged.

In an interview filmed in London by the Turkish Dogan news agency, Hussen Abase, father of one of the girls, said he was hoping to fly to Turkey, saying the families had received inadequate help in Britain.

“(Turkey) is the last place we can get help and we are hopeful we will get this help from Erdogan,” Abase said.

Mohammed Tasnime Akunjee, who is representing the families, said in an interview on Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT that he hoped Turkish officials could put them in touch with the girls.

“We’d hope that the Turkish authorities have some sort of abilities to get messages out in a wide way to individuals who may be listening,” he said.

Last June the Ankara government managed to secure the release of 46 Turkish hostages seized by Islamic State in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

Turkey said last week the three British girls had been helped to cross into Syria by a spy working for a country in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State.

Footage also emerged in Turkish media showing a man helping to transport the girls close to the border.

Islamic State’s brutal brand of Sunni Islam has attracted thousands of “foreign fighters” from Europe and elsewhere, with many crossing through Turkey to reach Syria.