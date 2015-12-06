Turkey says it will to halt transfers of troops to north Iraq for now

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Sunday it would halt further transfers of troops to an area near the Islamic State-controlled city of Mosul in Iraq after Baghdad threatened to appeal to the United Nations to force Turkey to withdraw its soldiers.
Turkey deployed hundreds of forces to a camp near the Mosul in the north on Thursday, calling it a routine rotation in a training program but angering Baghdad, which said it had been done without consultation.
