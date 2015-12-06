FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says it will to halt transfers of troops to north Iraq for now
December 6, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey says it will to halt transfers of troops to north Iraq for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Sunday it would halt further transfers of troops to an area near the Islamic State-controlled city of Mosul in Iraq after Baghdad threatened to appeal to the United Nations to force Turkey to withdraw its soldiers.

Turkey deployed hundreds of forces to a camp near the Mosul in the north on Thursday, calling it a routine rotation in a training program but angering Baghdad, which said it had been done without consultation.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
