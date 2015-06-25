Turkey denies Islamic State attacked Syria's Kobani from Turkish territory

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Islamic State militants who staged a deadly attack on Syria’s Kobani overnight did not enter the town from Turkey, the governor’s office in the Turkish province of Sanliurfa said on Thursday, denying a claim by Syrian state television.

The office said in a statement that evidence showed the militants had entered Kobani from the Syrian town of Jarablus, to the west of Kobani. Hospital officials told Reuters 15 people were killed and 70 wounded in the attack.