Five wounded when Turkish house hit in Syria fighting: witnesses
#World News
October 5, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Five wounded when Turkish house hit in Syria fighting: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MURSITPINAR Turkey (Reuters) - At least five people were wounded in a Turkish village on Sunday when a projectile from fighting in Syria slammed into a house close to the border, witnesses said.

The fighting in Syria is centered around the town of Kobani, also known as Ayn al-Arab, where Syrian Kurdish forces are battling advancing Islamic State militants.

Turkey has not intervened in the fighting, which is close to its Mursitpinar border crossing.

The five people, from the same family, did not appear to be critically wounded, the witnesses said.

Reporting by Umit Bektas; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
