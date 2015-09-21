FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish jets hit Kurdish militant targets in southeast Turkey: military
#World News
September 21, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish jets hit Kurdish militant targets in southeast Turkey: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes have bombed Kurdish militant targets in southeastern Turkey, destroying ammunition and fuel depots and killing five militants, the army said on Monday.

The air strikes in the southeastern province of Hakkari on Sunday come amid a surge of attacks against the military by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). On Saturday, the military said it had killed at least 55 militants in attacks on PKK camps in northern Iraq.

Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Ralph Boulton

