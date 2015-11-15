FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Islamic State fighters shot dead by Turkish soldiers: media
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#World News
November 15, 2015 / 7:33 AM / 2 years ago

Four Islamic State fighters shot dead by Turkish soldiers: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish soldiers killed four Islamic State fighters on Saturday after they came under fire from the militants along Turkey’s Syria border, local media reported.

Two cars belonging to the extremist Sunni group approached a Turkish armored vehicle in the Oguzeli district of Gaziantep province and when ordered to halt, responded by firing shells, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

Returning fire, Turkish soldiers killed four IS fighters in the first vehicle, while an unknown number in the second car fled.

Islamic State (IS) controls swathes of Syrian territory abutting Turkey’s Syrian frontier, and there are periodic clashes. One Turkish soldier is thought to be held by the group after going missing during an exchange of fire in September.

The group on Saturday claimed responsibility for a series of bomb and gun attacks in Paris which left at least 127 people dead.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against the militants since July, when it began launching air strikes against the group and opened its air bases to U.S.-led coalition war planes.

Since then Turkey has been hit by two suicide bomb attacks linked to IS, killing more than 130 people.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
