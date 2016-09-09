FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO chief says welcomes Turkey's efforts against Islamic State: NTV
September 9, 2016 / 7:18 AM / a year ago

NATO chief says welcomes Turkey's efforts against Islamic State: NTV

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, September 8, 2016.David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday he welcomed Turkey's efforts against Islamic State and that Ankara had a right to defend itself.

"We welcome Turkey's increasing efforts to fight against Daesh. Turkey has a right to defend itself. There have been many terrorist attacks coming from the Syrian side," Stoltenberg told broadcaster NTV, which dubbed his comments into Turkish.

Daesh is an Arabic name for Islamic State.

Stoltenberg is visiting Turkey for the first time since the July 15 coup raised concern about the cohesion of the alliance's second-largest military.

His visit also comes after Turkey launched its incursion into Syria last month, a military operation that has seen Turkey-backed rebels sweep Islamic State from the Syrian border.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
