ANKARA NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday he welcomed Turkey's efforts against Islamic State and that Ankara had a right to defend itself.
"We welcome Turkey's increasing efforts to fight against Daesh. Turkey has a right to defend itself. There have been many terrorist attacks coming from the Syrian side," Stoltenberg told broadcaster NTV, which dubbed his comments into Turkish.
Daesh is an Arabic name for Islamic State.
Stoltenberg is visiting Turkey for the first time since the July 15 coup raised concern about the cohesion of the alliance's second-largest military.
His visit also comes after Turkey launched its incursion into Syria last month, a military operation that has seen Turkey-backed rebels sweep Islamic State from the Syrian border.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Duterte says he told Obama he never insulted him, thinks U.N.'s Ban a fool
JAKARTA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told Barack Obama he never called him a "son of a bitch", he said on Friday, but he maintained a defiant stance on his war on drugs, saying U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon was a fool for bringing up human rights.
Britain's UKIP denies ex-leader Farage has been offered a show by Russian TV
LONDON The UK Independence Party on Friday denied a newspaper report that its former leader, Nigel Farage, had been offered his own television show by a Russian state-funded broadcaster.
Cambodian critic of PM Hun Sen sentenced to jail in absentia
PHNOM PENH A Cambodian court on Friday sentenced opposition leader Kem Sokha to five months in jail in absentia amid what activists say is a crackdown on critics of Prime Minister Hun Sen ahead of local and general elections.