Erdogan says Turkey will not withdraw troops from camp in north Iraq

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will not withdraw troops from a camp close to the Islamic State-controlled city of Mosul, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, despite strong objections from Baghdad.

The deployed soldiers are not combat troops, but have been sent to protect soldiers providing training to Iraqi and Kurdish forces, Erdogan told reporters at a news conference that was broadcast live by TRT. Turkey is “determined” to continue the training, he added.