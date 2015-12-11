FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan says Turkey will not withdraw troops from camp in north Iraq
December 11, 2015 / 2:19 PM / 2 years ago

Erdogan says Turkey will not withdraw troops from camp in north Iraq

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will not withdraw troops from a camp close to the Islamic State-controlled city of Mosul, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, despite strong objections from Baghdad.

The deployed soldiers are not combat troops, but have been sent to protect soldiers providing training to Iraqi and Kurdish forces, Erdogan told reporters at a news conference that was broadcast live by TRT. Turkey is “determined” to continue the training, he added.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan

