Turkey's Erdogan says Iraqi appeal to Security Council 'not honest'
December 12, 2015 / 12:58 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Iraqi appeal to Security Council 'not honest'

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that a complaint lodged by Iraq’s government to the U.N. Security Council about the presence of Turkish forces in the country was not an honest step.

“They can resort to the U.N. Security Council, that is their natural right, but this is not an honest step,” Erdogan said in an interview with Al Jazeera. Baghdad wants the Security Council to order Turkey to withdraw its troops from a camp near the Islamic State-held city of Mosul.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

