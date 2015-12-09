FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish soldiers sent to Iraq after Islamic State threat increased: PM
#World News
December 9, 2015 / 4:04 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish soldiers sent to Iraq after Islamic State threat increased: PM

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish soldiers were sent to northern Iraq after a threat from Islamic State militants to Turkish military trainers in the area increased and the deployment was an act of solidarity, not aggression, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

“These trainers in Bashiqa camp were threatened by Daesh (Islamic State) because it is 15-20 km from Mosul and they have only light arms,” he told a group of foreign journalists in Istanbul.

“So when these threats increased... we sent some troops to protect the camp, not as an act of aggression but as an act of solidarity.”

Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Writing by Daren Butler

