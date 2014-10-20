Turkey says facilitating Iraqi Kurdish fighters' passage to Kobani

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Turkey was facilitating the passage of Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters to Kobani to aid Syrian Kurds defending the town against Islamic State militants.

Cavusoglu, speaking at a news conference, did not provide details on the transfer of the fighters. Earlier, the U.S. military said it had air-dropped arms to the Syrian Kurds in Kobani.