Iraqi comments on Bashiqa camp 'dangerous and provocative': Turkish PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Baghdad's remarks on the Bashiqa military camp in northern Iraq, where Turkey trains and equips rebels to fight Islamic State, are "dangerous and provocative", Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

"Our troops are carrying out very useful work in Iraq. We have no hostile attitude towards them. Our soldiers are fighting against Islamic State militants there," Yildirim told reporters in Ankara.

Turkey and Iraq have summoned each other's ambassadors in a mounting diplomatic stand-off and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned Turkey that it risked triggering a "regional war" by keeping troops in Iraqi territory.