Turkey to respond to any threats emerging from Syria: Davutoglu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will respond by air and land to any threats emerging from neighboring Syria, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday, without naming potential sources for any such threats.

Davutoglu also said in an interview broadcast live by TRT that he and U.S. President Barack Obama have discussed the need for a new strategy towards Islamic State.

Turkey should play a bigger role in the coalition fighting the extremists, active in Syria and Iraq, Davutoglu added.