Turkish military says detains ten Islamic State militants near Syria border
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 5:22 PM / a year ago

Turkish military says detains ten Islamic State militants near Syria border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish security forces detained ten Islamic State militants near the border with Syria on Tuesday, one of them wearing an explosive device, the military said in a statement.

The men were trying to enter Turkey from Syria through illegal routes, the military said. It released a picture showing a dismantled explosive device.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital on Tuesday which killed at least 30 people. Turkey has also blamed the group for a suicide bombing in Istanbul which killed four people on Saturday.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
