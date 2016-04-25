FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey detains eight suspected Islamic State militants on Syria border
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2016 / 9:18 AM / a year ago

Turkey detains eight suspected Islamic State militants on Syria border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have detained eight suspected members of Islamic State crossing from Syria into the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, the provincial governor’s office said on Monday.

Gaziantep neighbors the Turkish province of Kilis, which has seen repeated cross-border rocket attacks from an area of Syria controlled by Islamic State. One person was killed and 26 injured in Kilis on Sunday.

The detentions came after Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu visited Gaziantep on Saturday with European Council President Donald Tusk and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and promised all necessary measures would be taken to prevent more rocket fire.

Turkey has been on heightened alert after four suicide bombings this year in Istanbul and Ankara, two of which have been blamed on Islamic State.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.