Turkey detains six in raid against Islamic State in Konya: governor

ANKARA (Reuters) - Six foreign nationals were taken into custody in an overnight raid against Islamic State in the central Anatolian city of Konya, a statement from its governorship said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted to prevent potential activities by the group, the statement said.

The detentions took place hours before German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Council President Donald Tusk were set to touch down in Gaziantep province, which borders Islamic State controlled territory.

Islamic State, the militant organization which controls large areas of Syria and Iraq, has been blamed by the Turkish authorities for carrying out four bomb attacks in the NATO member state since June.