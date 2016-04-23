FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey detains six in raid against Islamic State in Konya: governor
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 23, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Turkey detains six in raid against Islamic State in Konya: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Six foreign nationals were taken into custody in an overnight raid against Islamic State in the central Anatolian city of Konya, a statement from its governorship said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted to prevent potential activities by the group, the statement said.

The detentions took place hours before German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Council President Donald Tusk were set to touch down in Gaziantep province, which borders Islamic State controlled territory.

Islamic State, the militant organization which controls large areas of Syria and Iraq, has been blamed by the Turkish authorities for carrying out four bomb attacks in the NATO member state since June.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.