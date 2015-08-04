FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish jets hit Kurdish militant targets in southeast Turkey
August 4, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish jets hit Kurdish militant targets in southeast Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish fighter jets bombed Kurdish militant targets in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday after three security personnel were killed in a neighboring town by a mine, the private Dogan news agency reported.

The air strikes came amid a surge of attacks against the military by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and reciprocal strikes by Turkish jets on PKK targets in northern Iraq.

The air operation lasted 35 minutes and the targets in Daglica province near the Iraqi border were completely destroyed, Dogan said.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alison Williams

