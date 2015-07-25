PKK Kurdish militants says truce has no meaning after Turkish air strike

ANKARA (Reuters) - The militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said on Saturday its truce with Ankara had lost all meaning after an overnight attack by Turkish warplanes on its camps in northern Iraq.

“The truce has no meaning anymore after these intense air strikes by the occupant Turkish army,” the PKK said in a statement on its website.

President Tayyip Erdogan opened peace talks with the Kurds in 2012, but they have since stalled and are beset by suspicion on both sides.