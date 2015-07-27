FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey investigating claims it hit forces other than Islamic State in Syria: official
July 27, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey investigating claims it hit forces other than Islamic State in Syria: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is investigating claims that its military struck positions in Syria other than those of Islamic State insurgents, a government official said on Monday, after the Kurdish YPG militia said it had come under attack.

“The ongoing military operation seeks to neutralize imminent threats to Turkey’s national security and continues to target Islamic State in Syria and the PKK in Iraq,” the official said.

“The PYD (the political wing of the YPG), along with others, remains outside the scope of the current military effort.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

