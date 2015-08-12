FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three killed in PKK grenade attack on security outpost in southeast Turkey
August 12, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Three killed in PKK grenade attack on security outpost in southeast Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR (Reuters) - A Turkish soldier and two fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were killed when militants attacked a military outpost in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, security sources said on Wednesday.

At least four other soldiers and a local security contractor were wounded when militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the outpost, sparking a firefight. The incident is the latest in a surge of violence during the recent weeks between Turkish security forces and the PKK.

(This refiled version of the story changes day to Wednesday)

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jonny Hogg

