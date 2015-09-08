FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish pro-Kurdish party says office in Ankara under attack
#World News
September 8, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish pro-Kurdish party says office in Ankara under attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A crowd attacked the headquarters of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (HDP) in the capital Ankara on Tuesday night, the party said.

One HDP official said the crowd broke the windows of the building. Ankara police was not available for comment.

Nationalist anger towards Kurds has grown in response to a number of attacks on Turkish security forces by the Kurdish militant group PKK.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan

