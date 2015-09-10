Turkish air strikes against PKK in northern Iraq 'very effective': PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish jets continued to bombard Kurdish militant positions in northern Iraq on Wednesday and Thursday, achieving “very effective” results, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.
The Turkish military stepped up air strikes against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) after the group killed 16 soldiers on Sunday, in the deadliest attack by the PKK since the collapse of a ceasefire in July.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan