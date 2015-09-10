FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish air strikes against PKK in northern Iraq 'very effective': PM
September 10, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish air strikes against PKK in northern Iraq 'very effective': PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish jets continued to bombard Kurdish militant positions in northern Iraq on Wednesday and Thursday, achieving “very effective” results, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

The Turkish military stepped up air strikes against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) after the group killed 16 soldiers on Sunday, in the deadliest attack by the PKK since the collapse of a ceasefire in July.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan

