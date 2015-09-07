Kurdish militant group says 31 Turkish soldiers killed in attack: website

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group said on Monday it had killed 31 Turkish soldiers in an attack and subsequent clashes in southeast Turkey on Sunday, according to a statement carried on a news website close to the group.

The ANF news agency cited the PKK as saying a lieutenant colonel was among the dead and that six soldiers were also wounded in the clashes in the Daglica district of Hakkari province. It said the final casualty toll could be higher.