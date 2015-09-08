FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM calls for calm after attacks on media, opposition
September 8, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM calls for calm after attacks on media, opposition

Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses the audience during a conference in Ankara, Turkey, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu denounced the attacks on media, political parties and civilian property and called for calm after the headquarters of pro-Kurdish opposition and daily newspaper Hurriyet were attacked on Tuesday.

“It is unacceptable to damage media institutions, political party buildings and the property of our civilian citizens,” Davutoglu said on Twitter.

“I invite all my citizens with hearts full of love for the country to calm, embrace one another, and to have confidence in the state.”

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
