Turkish mandate for action in Iraq and Syria will cover 'all threats'

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A parliamentary mandate enabling Turkey to take military action in Iraq and Syria will cover “all possible threats and risks”, Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Tuesday.

Parliament is expected to vote on Thursday on a government proposal to extend existing mandates that allow Turkey to strike Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and to defend against any threat from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

The extended mandate comes with Islamic State insurgents advancing in northern Syria, clashing with Kurdish fighters on Turkey’s border and posing a growing threat to Turkey’s national security.