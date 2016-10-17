FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2016 / 10:02 AM / 10 months ago

Some 3,000 Turkish-trained forces participate in Mosul operation: Turkish deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Some 3,000 Iraqi forces trained by Turkey are taking part in a U.S.-led operation to drive Islamic State from the Iraqi city of Mosul, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

Earlier, military sources told Reuters about half of the 3,000 Turkish-trained forces were participating, while the other half were being kept in reserve.

Turkey has been locked in a row with Iraq's central government over the presence of Turkish troops at a camp in northern Iraq and over who should take part in the assault on Mosul.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
