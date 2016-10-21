FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. keen to work with Turkey in Syrian Raqqa offensive: Turkish minister
October 21, 2016 / 3:50 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. keen to work with Turkey in Syrian Raqqa offensive: Turkish minister

Turkey's Defense Minister Fikri Isik (L) welcomes U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter upon his arrival to a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, October 21, 2016. Ozgur Yurdakadim/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States is keen to work with Turkey on a campaign to drive Islamic State from their stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Friday after meeting U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter in Ankara.

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT, Isik also said that Turkey alone did not have the capacity to host more refugees in the event of a fresh influx from the Iraqi city of Mosul, where an offensive against Islamic State is underway.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
