U.S. keen to work with Turkey in Syrian Raqqa offensive: Turkish minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States is keen to work with Turkey on a campaign to drive Islamic State from their stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Friday after meeting U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter in Ankara.

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT, Isik also said that Turkey alone did not have the capacity to host more refugees in the event of a fresh influx from the Iraqi city of Mosul, where an offensive against Islamic State is underway.