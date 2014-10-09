FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO says not discussing no-fly zone, safe zone in Syria
October 9, 2014

NATO says not discussing no-fly zone, safe zone in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Establishing a no-fly zone or a safe zone inside Syria, proposals Turkey has been advocating to a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, has not been discussed by NATO, the alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

“I believe there is no simple and straightforward way out of the problems we are seeing,” Stoltenberg said in a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusaoglu. “It has not been on the table of any NATO discussions,” he said, referring to the safe zone plans.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Jonny Hogg, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Toby Chopra

