Unilateral ground action by Turkey for besieged Syrian town 'not realistic': minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu leaves Kocatepe Mosque after Friday prayers in Ankara August 29, 2014. Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced a new cabinet on Friday keeping key members of the economic management team in place and appointing the man who has managed Ankara's affairs with Europe as foreign minister. Outgoing EU Affairs Minister and career diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu becomes foreign minister, replacing Davutoglu.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Expecting Turkey to conduct a cross-border operation unilaterally to help save the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from being seized by Islamic State is not realistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

“It is not realistic to expect Turkey to conduct a ground operation on its own. We are holding talks.... Once there is a common decision, Turkey will not hold back from playing its part,” Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with visiting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.