NATO says will help Turkey against Russia if needed

STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) - NATO will help member country Turkey if needed, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, days after Russian jets bombing Syria violated Turkish airspace.

Asked whether NATO would be prepared to defend ally Turkey against Russia, Stoltenberg said: “Turkey is a strong ally and they have the second-largest army,” he told Reuters.

“They have a capable air force, so the Turkish armed forces are the first responders, but NATO is there to help and assist them if they need.”

