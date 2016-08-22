FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey strikes Islamic State, YPG militants to open corridor for rebels: official
August 22, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Turkey strikes Islamic State, YPG militants to open corridor for rebels: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's military fired on Syrian Kurdish targets 20 times with artillery at Manbij in northern Syria, a Turkish official said, adding that the military was continuing to hit Islamic State targets in the Syrian town of Jarablus on the border with Turkey.

"The fundamental aim in the latest operation is to open a corridor for moderate rebels," the official said.

(This version of the story corrects quote from Turkish official to clarify aim of operation is to open a corridor for rebels)

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; writing by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
