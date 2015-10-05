U.S. deeply concerned over Russian move in Turkey air space: official

MADRID (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned over Russia’s violation of Turkish air space, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday, calling on Russia to behave in a “safe and responsible” way and adding NATO was expected to convene on the matter.

“I don’t believe that this was an accident,” the U.S. defense official said in Madrid, speaking on condition of anonymity, describing the incident as a violation of a NATO member’s sovereignty.