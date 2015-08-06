FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil flow in Iraq-Turkey pipeline resumes after bomb attack: energy official
August 6, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Oil flow in Iraq-Turkey pipeline resumes after bomb attack: energy official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker checks the valve gears of pipes linked to oil tanks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, which is run by state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), some 70 km (43.5 miles) from Adana, Turkey, in this February 19, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Crude oil flow in an Iraqi pipeline carrying Kurdish and Kirkuk oil to Turkey’s southern port of Ceyhan resumed on Thursday after a week-long shutdown following an attack by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, a Turkish energy official and a shipping agent told Reuters.

The militants, who have increasingly targeted Turkey’s energy infrastructure, bombed the pipeline last Wednesday. Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government energy ministry has said

the attacks damaged the region’s economic viability.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun,; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
