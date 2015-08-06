Oil flow in Iraq-Turkey pipeline resumes after bomb attack: energy official

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Crude oil flow in an Iraqi pipeline carrying Kurdish and Kirkuk oil to Turkey’s southern port of Ceyhan resumed on Thursday after a week-long shutdown following an attack by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, a Turkish energy official and a shipping agent told Reuters.
The militants, who have increasingly targeted Turkey’s energy infrastructure, bombed the pipeline last Wednesday. Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government energy ministry has said
the attacks damaged the region’s economic viability.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun,; Editing by Daren Butler