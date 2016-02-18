Turkish army bombs Kurdish militant PKK camps in northern Iraq: sources

DIYARBAKIR (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes bombed camps belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, security sources said, following a car bomb attack in Ankara that killed 28 people.

Turkey’s CNN Turk television said a group of 60-70 PKK militants, including senior commanders, were thought to be among the targets hit. Security sources said the Zap, Avasin and Haftanin camps were among those hit.

