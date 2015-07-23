Police officer killed in southeast Turkey amid escalating violence

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A Turkish police officer was shot and killed and a second wounded on Thursday in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir in the latest in a series of attacks that began with a suicide bombing blamed on Islamic State, security sources said.

The shooting, which occurred in the center of Diyarbakir, comes one day after two police officers were killed in an attack in Ceylanpinar on the Syrian border for which militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)claimed responsibility.

Authorities said a 20-year-old Turkish citizen with links to Islamic State blew himself up on Monday in the town of Suruc, about 160 km from Ceylanpinar, killing 32 people and wounding more than 100 others. The victims included Kurds.