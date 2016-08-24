Turkish police launch raids targeting Islamic State in Istanbul: media

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish counter-terror police launched dawn raids targeting Islamic State members across Istanbul on Wednesday, the Dogan news agency said, as Turkish forces launched an operation in northern Syria to wipe out militants along the border.
Dogan said arrest warrants had been issued for many suspects ahead of the Istanbul police operation, which included a raid on an address in the Pendik district on the Asian side of the city.
