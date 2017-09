ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Europe had no other partner than Turkey to provide security for the region, and reiterated demand for a safe zone in Syria, a day after twin bombs hit Brussels, killing more than 30 people.

“Europe’s security starts from Turkey, and for Turkey’s security, a safe zone in northern Syria is a must,” Davutoglu told members of his ruling AK Party in Ankara.