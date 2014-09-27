FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shells land in Turkey near besieged Syrian town
September 27, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Shells land in Turkey near besieged Syrian town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MURSITPINAR Turkey (Reuters) - Four mortar shells landed in Turkey near the border with Syria on Saturday, injuring two people, as Islamic State militants clashed with Kurdish forces defending a Syrian border town, local officials and a Reuters witness said.

Islamic State launched an offensive to try to capture the border town of Kobane more than a week ago, besieging it from three sides. More than 150,000 Kurds have fled the town and surrounding villages, crossing into Turkey.

One of the mortars blew a large hole in an empty minibus parked near Tavsanli, a village close to Kobane.

Authorities in the border province of Sanliurfa have blocked the main road to the Syrian border as security worsens in the area, an official at the local governor’s office said.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
