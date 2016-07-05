FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's foreign minister: Did not say Russian jets could use Incirlik base
July 4, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Turkey's foreign minister: Did not say Russian jets could use Incirlik base

People reflect on a floor with an airplane symbol at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016.Tobias Schwarz/Poo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday he had not suggested that Turkey could open up its Incirlik Air Base to Russia, adding that Ankara was open to cooperating with Moscow in the fight against Islamic State.

When asked if he had said Russian jets could use Incirlik, Cavusoglu said: "I did not make such a comment. We said that we could cooperate with everyone in the fight against ISIS (Islamic State)," he said in comments broadcast live on television.

"We said that we could cooperate with Russia in the period ahead in the fight against Daesh (Islamic State). I did not make any comment referring to Russian planes coming to the Incirlik Air Base."

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
